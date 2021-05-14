Nokia (NOK) Achieves Landmark for Quillion-Based Solutions

Nokia Corporation NOK recently achieved a historic milestone with 100 customers within a year for the indigenously built Quillion chipset-based broadband solutions. Optimized for low-latency applications that are critical for 5G and built-in programmability to support automated workflows such as network slicing, Quillion is presently deployed in more than 40 countries across the globe.



Used in next-generation fiber and copper telecommunication networks, it helps to reduce both rack space and power consumption by 50% in fiber installations. Featured in symmetrical PON (passive optical network) solution, it is reportedly the only product available in the market that enables 25Gb/s transmission for high capacity applications typically found in 5G network. It also helps to upgrade existing networks, whether large-scale, high-density migrations or selective migrations across multi-vendor and multi-access technologies.



The symmetrical PON broadband solution operates on the back of Nokia’s existing PON hardware, such as access nodes, and provides high-end services with enhanced customer experience. With fiber networks rapidly becoming the backbone of the entire telecom industry, service providers are constantly working toward delivering best-in-class communication services to residential and business customers. Nokia’s 25G PON is a cost-efficient solution that capitalizes on an experienced portfolio of data center optical technologies and boosts fiber broadband capacity while paving the path for near-term growth opportunities. Specifically designed to offer premium enterprise services, the innovative solution bolsters 5G by creating mobile transport on existing fiber access network.



Nokia is well positioned for the ongoing technology cycle given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. The company’s deal win rate is encouraging with notable successes in the key 5G markets of the United States and China. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale product, which enables customers to quickly upgrade to 5G, is growing fast. The company is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Nokia is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect with each other. These include seamless transition to 5G technology, ultra broadband access, IP and Software Defined Networking, cloud applications and Internet of Things.



The company is witnessing healthy momentum in its focus areas of software and enterprise, which augurs well for the licensing business. It is poised to benefit from copper and fiber deployments of passive optical networking. It is the only global supplier, which is offering O-RAN with commercial 5G Cloud-RAN networks. Nokia intends to accelerate strategy execution, sharpen customer focus and reduce long-term costs to fend off competition from rival firms. Its 5G technology has been contracted by the top four U.S. operators — Verizon Communications Inc. VZ, T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS and AT&T Inc. T — as well as by the top three carriers in both South Korea and Japan. This, in turn, positions Nokia to achieve sustainable and profitable growth and expand its business into high-growth vertical markets for technology leadership.

