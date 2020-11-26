Nokia (NOK), A1 to Provide Private Wireless at Siemens Campus

Nokia Corporation NOK has teamed up with Austria’s leading communications service provider, A1 Telekom, to provide a private wireless network for Siemens’ SIEGY microgrid, which is deployed at its country headquarters in Vienna.



On Nov 9, Nokia announced that it has partnered with A1 to provide its industrial-grade private wireless technology and services for the latter’s LTE and 5G enterprise campus network deployments. The Finland-based telecom equipment provider currently has 133 commercial 5G deals with operators.



Nokia has deployed more than 1,300 mission-critical networks with customers across different sectors. The company’s 5G portfolio is gaining traction among enterprise customers that make up about 12% of its 5G deals. It has more than 220 large enterprise customers across industries worldwide and an extensive ecosystem of key vertical partners.



In this project, Nokia is providing its private wireless network while A1 is supplying spectrum along with management of the Siemens Austria network. The network is connecting the microgrid assets on Siemens’ campus, enabling secure communication between the microgrid controllers and the metering points.



The campus solution highlights the benefits of using a private wireless solution for optimal control of energy facilities. Enterprises are adopting renewable energy sources, storage and microgrids to minimize their environmental footprint. Smartly managed renewables within a microgrid are making an impact on many industrial applications by offering energy cost savings.



Siemens’ Vienna campus microgrid project includes solar generation, electric vehicle (EV) charging, building management and battery storage. The company has implemented 320kW of solar generation and 500kWh battery storage to support 50 EV charging stations.



Nokia aims to accelerate its product roadmaps and cost competitiveness through additional 5G investments in 2020. The company has been developing its 5G portfolio, strengthening AirScale and advancing the capabilities of its ReefShark chipset.



Nokia’s growth strategy broadly hinges on four priorities. The first priority is to lead in high-performance networks with its communications service provider customers. The second one is expansion of network sales to select markets, specifically energy, transportation, public sector, technical extra-large enterprises and webscale players. Building a strong standalone software business is the third priority. Fourthly, it aims to create new business and licensing opportunities in the consumer ecosystem.



To strengthen its market position, Nokia enables its customers to move from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and automation. The company seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address opportunities beyond its primary markets.



