Nokia moves to Google Cloud, signs 5-year deal

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Finland's Nokia has signed a 5-year deal with Google to replace its IT infrastructure, including data centers, with Google's Cloud offering as the network equipment maker seeks to cut costs, it said on Wednesday.

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Finland's Nokia NOKIA.HE has signed a 5-year deal with Google GOOGL.O to replace its IT infrastructure, including data centers, with Google's Cloud offering as the network equipment maker seeks to cut costs, it said on Wednesday.

"The agreement is expected to drive meaningful operational efficiencies and cost savings over time due to a reduction in real estate footprint, hardware energy consumption, and hardware capacity purchasing needs," it said in a statement.

It did not unveil the financial details of the contract, but said it will take 18-24 months for the full migration.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +372 564 4562;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters