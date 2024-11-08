Nokia Manager’s Stock Acquisition Highlights Market Confidence

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation announced a recent transaction involving senior manager Nishant Batra, who acquired shares at a unit price of €4.27670 on the NASDAQ Helsinki. This move highlights Nokia’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its position in the market. Investors may find this transaction indicative of confidence in the company’s future growth potential.

