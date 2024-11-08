News & Insights

Stocks

Nokia Manager Acquires Shares Amid Market Interest

November 08, 2024 — 08:48 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation announced a manager’s transaction involving Federico Guillén, a senior manager, who acquired 1,686 shares on NASDAQ Helsinki at an average price of 4.27670 euros. This transaction highlights ongoing insider activity and reflects potential confidence in Nokia’s market position. Investors may find such movements indicative of internal perspectives on the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.