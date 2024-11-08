Nokia Manager Acquires Shares Amid Market Interest

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation announced a manager’s transaction involving Federico Guillén, a senior manager, who acquired 1,686 shares on NASDAQ Helsinki at an average price of 4.27670 euros. This transaction highlights ongoing insider activity and reflects potential confidence in Nokia’s market position. Investors may find such movements indicative of internal perspectives on the company’s future prospects.

