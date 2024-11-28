News & Insights

Stocks

Nokia Launches Strategic Stock Buyback Program

November 28, 2024 — 03:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nokia has initiated a stock buyback program, acquiring over 872,000 shares on November 28, 2024, as part of a strategy to mitigate dilution effects from its recent acquisition of Infinera Corporation. The company aims to purchase up to 150 million shares with a maximum budget of 900 million euros by the end of 2025. This move highlights Nokia’s commitment to maintaining shareholder value while expanding its technological footprint.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.