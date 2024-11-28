Nokia Launches Strategic Stock Buyback Program

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nokia has initiated a stock buyback program, acquiring over 872,000 shares on November 28, 2024, as part of a strategy to mitigate dilution effects from its recent acquisition of Infinera Corporation. The company aims to purchase up to 150 million shares with a maximum budget of 900 million euros by the end of 2025. This move highlights Nokia’s commitment to maintaining shareholder value while expanding its technological footprint.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.