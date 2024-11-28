Nokia Launches Strategic Stock Buyback Program

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.
Nokia has initiated a stock buyback program, acquiring over 872,000 shares on November 28, 2024, as part of a strategy to mitigate dilution effects from its recent acquisition of Infinera Corporation. The company aims to purchase up to 150 million shares with a maximum budget of 900 million euros by the end of 2025. This move highlights Nokia’s commitment to maintaining shareholder value while expanding its technological footprint.
