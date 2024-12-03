Nokia Launches Strategic Stock Buyback Plan

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia has initiated a stock buyback program to counteract dilution effects related to its acquisition of Infinera Corporation. The program, which began in late November 2024, aims to repurchase up to 150 million shares, with a budget not exceeding 900 million euros. As of December 3, 2024, Nokia has acquired shares worth approximately 3.5 million euros.

