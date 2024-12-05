News & Insights

Nokia Launches Strategic Share Buyback Program

December 05, 2024 — 03:32 pm EST

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nokia Corporation has initiated a share buyback program to repurchase up to 150 million shares, aiming to counteract the dilution from newly issued shares related to its acquisition of Infinera Corporation. On December 5, 2024, Nokia repurchased 872,093 shares at an average price of EUR 4.04, with the total transaction costing EUR 3,522,558. This strategic move is part of a broader effort to enhance shareholder value, with a maximum budget of EUR 900 million allocated for the buyback.

