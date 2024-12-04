Nokia Launches Strategic Share Buyback Program

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Nokia has initiated a share buyback program aimed at countering the dilution effects of shares issued to Infinera Corporation’s shareholders. The company plans to acquire up to 150 million shares with a total budget of 900 million euros. As of December 4, 2024, Nokia has repurchased shares worth approximately 3.5 million euros.
For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- The Gelsinger Post-Mortem Starts at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) Gets its Plea Deal Rejected After All
- ‘Don’t Chase the Rally,’ Says Top Investor About Ripple (XRP)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.