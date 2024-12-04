Nokia Launches Strategic Share Buyback Program

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has initiated a share buyback program, repurchasing 872,093 of its own shares on December 4, 2024, at a weighted average price of EUR 4.02 per share. This move is part of a strategic effort to counteract the dilutive effects of new shares issued in a recent acquisition. The program aims to buy back up to 150 million shares by the end of 2025, with a maximum total expenditure of EUR 900 million.

