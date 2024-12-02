Nokia Launches Strategic Share Buyback Program

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.
Nokia Corporation has commenced a share buyback program to mitigate the impact of new shares issued in association with its acquisition of Infinera Corporation. On December 2, 2024, Nokia repurchased 872,093 of its own shares at an average price of EUR 3.99 per share, contributing to a total transaction cost of EUR 3,480,000. The initiative aims to repurchase 150 million shares by the end of 2025, with a maximum budget of EUR 900 million.
