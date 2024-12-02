Nokia Launches Strategic Share Buyback Program

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nokia Corporation has commenced a share buyback program to mitigate the impact of new shares issued in association with its acquisition of Infinera Corporation. On December 2, 2024, Nokia repurchased 872,093 of its own shares at an average price of EUR 3.99 per share, contributing to a total transaction cost of EUR 3,480,000. The initiative aims to repurchase 150 million shares by the end of 2025, with a maximum budget of EUR 900 million.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.