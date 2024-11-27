Nokia Launches Strategic Share Buyback Program

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.
Nokia has commenced a share buyback program, purchasing 872,093 of its own shares at an average price of EUR 3.98 per share, as part of a plan to repurchase up to 150 million shares. This strategic move aims to counter the dilutive impact of new shares issued to Infinera Corporation shareholders and incentivized employees. The program, with a maximum budget of EUR 900 million, underscores Nokia’s proactive approach to managing shareholder value.
