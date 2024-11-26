Nokia Launches Strategic Share Buyback Program

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia has initiated a share buyback program to counteract dilution caused by shares issued to Infinera Corporation’s shareholders. The company has already repurchased 872,093 shares at an average price of €4.01 per share, with the program aiming to buy back up to 150 million shares by the end of 2025. This strategic move could potentially enhance shareholder value, attracting interest from investors in the financial markets.

