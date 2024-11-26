News & Insights

Stocks

Nokia Launches Strategic Share Buyback Program

November 26, 2024 — 03:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nokia has initiated a share buyback program to counteract dilution caused by shares issued to Infinera Corporation’s shareholders. The company has already repurchased 872,093 shares at an average price of €4.01 per share, with the program aiming to buy back up to 150 million shares by the end of 2025. This strategic move could potentially enhance shareholder value, attracting interest from investors in the financial markets.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.