Nokia Launches Strategic Share Buyback Program

Nokia Corporation has initiated a share buyback program as of November 26, 2024, purchasing 872,093 shares at an average price of EUR 4.01 per share. This move is part of a strategic plan to mitigate the dilutive effects of new shares issued and aims to repurchase up to 150 million shares with a maximum budget of EUR 900 million. The buyback reflects Nokia’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value amidst its ongoing technological innovations.
