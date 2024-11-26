Nokia Launches Strategic Share Buyback Program

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nokia Corporation has initiated a share buyback program as of November 26, 2024, purchasing 872,093 shares at an average price of EUR 4.01 per share. This move is part of a strategic plan to mitigate the dilutive effects of new shares issued and aims to repurchase up to 150 million shares with a maximum budget of EUR 900 million. The buyback reflects Nokia’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value amidst its ongoing technological innovations.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.