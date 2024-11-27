News & Insights

Stocks

Nokia Launches Significant Stock Buyback Program

November 27, 2024 — 03:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nokia has initiated a stock buyback program to counteract the dilution effect of shares issued to Infinera Corporation’s shareholders. On November 27, 2024, Nokia repurchased 872,093 shares at an average price of €3.98 per share, totaling €3.47 million, as part of this initiative. The program aims to acquire up to 150 million shares, with a budget of €900 million, and will continue until the end of 2025.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.