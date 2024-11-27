Nokia Launches Significant Stock Buyback Program

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.
Nokia has initiated a stock buyback program to counteract the dilution effect of shares issued to Infinera Corporation’s shareholders. On November 27, 2024, Nokia repurchased 872,093 shares at an average price of €3.98 per share, totaling €3.47 million, as part of this initiative. The program aims to acquire up to 150 million shares, with a budget of €900 million, and will continue until the end of 2025.
