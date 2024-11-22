Nokia Launches Share Buyback to Offset Acquisition Impact

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Nokia has announced a share buyback program to offset the dilution effects of its acquisition of Infinera Corporation. The program aims to purchase up to 150 million shares for a total of 900 million euros and is expected to conclude by the end of 2025. Shares will be bought back from the Nasdaq Helsinki exchange and certain other trading venues, excluding the United States.
For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.