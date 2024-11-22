Nokia Launches Share Buyback to Offset Acquisition Impact

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia has announced a share buyback program to offset the dilution effects of its acquisition of Infinera Corporation. The program aims to purchase up to 150 million shares for a total of 900 million euros and is expected to conclude by the end of 2025. Shares will be bought back from the Nasdaq Helsinki exchange and certain other trading venues, excluding the United States.

