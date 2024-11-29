Nokia Launches Share Buyback to Bolster Stock Value

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has repurchased 872,093 of its own shares at an average price of EUR 3.97 per share as part of a share buyback program aimed at offsetting the dilutive effect of new shares issued. The initiative, authorized by Nokia’s Board, targets the repurchase of 150 million shares for up to EUR 900 million and commenced on November 25, 2024, with a completion goal by the end of 2025. This strategic move reflects Nokia’s efforts to manage its share capital and enhance shareholder value amidst ongoing market dynamics.

