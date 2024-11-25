Nokia Launches Major Share Buyback Program

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nokia Corporation has initiated a significant share buyback program, aiming to repurchase 150 million shares with a budget of up to EUR 900 million to mitigate dilution from new shares issued to Infinera Corporation shareholders. On November 25, 2024, Nokia repurchased 872,093 shares at an average price of EUR 4.04, costing approximately EUR 3.52 million. This move reflects Nokia’s strategic financial maneuvers to strengthen shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.