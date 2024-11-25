News & Insights

Nokia Launches Major Share Buyback Program

November 25, 2024 — 03:36 pm EST

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has initiated a significant share buyback program, aiming to repurchase 150 million shares with a budget of up to EUR 900 million to mitigate dilution from new shares issued to Infinera Corporation shareholders. On November 25, 2024, Nokia repurchased 872,093 shares at an average price of EUR 4.04, costing approximately EUR 3.52 million. This move reflects Nokia’s strategic financial maneuvers to strengthen shareholder value.

