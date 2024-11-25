Nokia Launches Major Share Buyback Program

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Nokia has initiated a share buyback program aimed at offsetting the dilution effect from its recent acquisition of Infinera Corporation. The company acquired 872,093 of its shares at an average price of €4.04 each, with the total purchase amounting to over €3.5 million. This buyback is part of a larger initiative to buy up to 150 million shares, with a budget not exceeding €900 million, to be completed by the end of 2025.
For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) CHIPS Act Payout Will Be $7.87 Billion
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) Lands a New $2.6B Air Force Contract
- Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Plans Huge Bitcoin Buy
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.