Nokia Launches Major Share Buyback Program

November 25, 2024 — 03:36 pm EST

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia has initiated a share buyback program aimed at offsetting the dilution effect from its recent acquisition of Infinera Corporation. The company acquired 872,093 of its shares at an average price of €4.04 each, with the total purchase amounting to over €3.5 million. This buyback is part of a larger initiative to buy up to 150 million shares, with a budget not exceeding €900 million, to be completed by the end of 2025.

