Nokia Launches Major Share Buyback Initiative

Nokia has released an update.
Nokia has embarked on a significant share buyback program, aiming to acquire up to 150 million shares worth a total of 900 million euros. This move is designed to mitigate the dilution impact of shares issued to Infinera Corporation’s shareholders and certain stock-based incentives. As of December 2, 2024, Nokia has repurchased 872,093 shares at a total cost of 3.48 million euros.
