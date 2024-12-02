News & Insights

Stocks

Nokia Launches Major Share Buyback Initiative

December 02, 2024 — 03:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nokia has embarked on a significant share buyback program, aiming to acquire up to 150 million shares worth a total of 900 million euros. This move is designed to mitigate the dilution impact of shares issued to Infinera Corporation’s shareholders and certain stock-based incentives. As of December 2, 2024, Nokia has repurchased 872,093 shares at a total cost of 3.48 million euros.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.