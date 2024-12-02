Nokia Launches Major Share Buyback Initiative

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nokia has embarked on a significant share buyback program, aiming to acquire up to 150 million shares worth a total of 900 million euros. This move is designed to mitigate the dilution impact of shares issued to Infinera Corporation’s shareholders and certain stock-based incentives. As of December 2, 2024, Nokia has repurchased 872,093 shares at a total cost of 3.48 million euros.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.