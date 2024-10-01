News & Insights

Markets
NOK

Nokia Launches Lightspan MF-8 Fibre Platform For Mid-sized Deployment

October 01, 2024 — 05:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Finnish technology company Nokia (NOK) Tuesday announced the launch of Lightspan MF-8, a high-capacity fiber platform supporting 10/25/50G and future 100G PON services to meet a wide range of subscriber and application needs.

The Lightspan MF is a software-defined fiber access nodes that provide non-blocking delivery of massive scale, high-speed broadband services with 25G PON, 50G PON and beyond.

Nokia noted that MF-8 is designed for mid-sized deployments, ideal for cabinets, central offices, and data centers, and offers six-nines reliability, and sub-millisecond latency of the Lightspan MF family.

Based on the Quillion chipset, Nokia's Lightspan MF-8 addresses the growing need for more capacity and a wide range of residential and non-residential broadband services.

The MF-8 will be shown for the first time at the Network X convention in Paris from 8-10 October.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NOK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.