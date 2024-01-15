News & Insights

Nokia Launches Federal Solutions Business - Quick Facts

January 15, 2024 — 07:39 am EST

(RTTNews) - Nokia (NOK) announced the launch of Nokia Federal Solutions, a dedicated entity focused on delivering secure solutions to the U.S. federal government. It will leverage Nokia's technology portfolio underpinned by Nokia Bell Labs to address the critical needs of U.S. federal agencies. NFS will utilize Nokia's portfolio including IP Routing, Optical Networking, Microwave, 5G, Private Wireless and Tactical Private Wireless.

Mike Loomis, President of Nokia Federal Solutions, said: "With Nokia Federal Solutions, we are strengthening our commitment to support the US Government by investing in a dedicated entity to provide the technology, expertise, and local presence needed to help U.S. federal agencies achieve their mission goals. We are investing to become the U.S. Government's trusted partner for 5G mission-ready solutions."

