Nokia to Innovate AI-Based Industrial Use Cases: Will the Stock Gain?

Nokia Bell Labs, the research wing of Nokia Corporation NOK, recently inked a year-long, non-binding memorandum of understanding with e& to collaborate on research & development efforts on artificial intelligence (AI)-based use cases across various industrial sectors.

How NOK Likely Secured the Deal

Nokia is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enables customers to upgrade to 5G quickly, is growing fast. It is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, it is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect.



The company aims to create new business and licensing opportunities in the consumer ecosystem. It facilitates customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation required to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. It seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets.

What This Collaboration Brings to the Table

Nokia’s partnership with this global technology and investment group based in the United Arab Emirates will seek to develop responsible AI solutions for sustainable enterprise and industrial automation applications and accelerate innovation concepts toward real-world deployments. It will also explore opportunities within industrial automation and digitalization for improved network connectivity, generative AI and advanced computing techniques.

Will NOK Stock Benefit?

Nokia has emerged as one of the leading players in the development of advanced 5G technology and is at the forefront of extending 5G use cases in various industries. It has laid a strong foundation of innovation through substantial infrastructure investments. This has led to the establishment of an impressive portfolio comprising approximately 20,000 patent families, including more than 6,000 patent families that are deemed crucial to 5G technology.



The collaboration with e& is likely to propel the stock on incremental revenue generation on the back of state-of-the-art product innovations. The agreement is also expected to strengthen Nokia’s position as a leading telecommunications equipment provider in the region.



The stock has gained 23.1% over the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 14.5%.



Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



