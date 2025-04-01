Nokia Inks Patent License Agreement with Amazon: Stock to Gain?

Nokia Corporation NOK recently inked a patent license agreement with Amazon AMZN. Amazon, the e-commerce giant, is also a dominant player in the emerging digital streaming market. It has opted to deploy Nokia’s leading-edge video technologies across its streaming services and devices. Nokia’s top line is expected to benefit from the deal. However, the financial terms and other contractual details have been kept confidential.



Nokia is an industry leader in video and multimedia technology verticals. Its deep expertise in multimedia technologies is built upon solid research and development initiatives supported by investment totaling over 150 million euros in the last 25 years. Its comprehensive portfolio of multimedia tech comprises video compression, content delivery, content recommendation and various other leading-edge technologies.



In 2023, Nokia accused Amazon of unauthorized use of its video technology. The lawsuit was filed against Amazon in India, the United States, Germany and the European Unified Patent Court. However, the recently signed deal put an end to all the legal disputes. The new agreement offers Amazon access to Nokia's multimedia technologies which will effectively enhance Amazon’s streaming services and its Prime video content portfolio.

Will NOK Stock Benefit From Strong Licensing Momentum?

Nokia has kickstarted 2025 by signing a multi-year patent license agreement with Samsung. The leader in the consumer electronics market has opted to deploy Nokia’s video technologies across its TVs. The company also inked a license agreement for its video technologies with HP Inc. in 2024. Now, the recently signed agreement with Amazon highlights the growing traction of NOK’s multimedia expertise across the industry.



The digital streaming market is expected to grow at a substantial rate in the upcoming years. Per a report by Business Research Insight, the market is expected to witness an 18.66% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) from 2024 to 2033. Nokia, with its cutting-edge inventions for multimedia products and services, is expected to play a crucial role in multimedia research and standardization.

NOK's Stock Price Movement

Shares of Nokia have gained 50.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 43.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NOK’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



InterDigital IDCC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an earnings surprise of 158.41%. It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions used in digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Celestica Inc. CLS sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nokia Corporation (NOK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.