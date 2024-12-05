Nokia Initiates Significant Share Buyback Program

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia has commenced a share buyback program with the aim of purchasing up to 150 million shares, valued at a maximum of 900 million euros, to offset dilution effects from transactions with Infinera Corporation. On December 5, 2024, Nokia acquired 872,093 shares for approximately 3.52 million euros, bringing its total holdings to over 209 million shares. This strategic move reflects Nokia’s commitment to manage its capital structure effectively and enhance shareholder value.

