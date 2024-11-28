News & Insights

Nokia Initiates Major Share Buyback Program

November 28, 2024 — 03:32 pm EST

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia has launched a share buyback program to repurchase up to 150 million shares, with a maximum expenditure of EUR 900 million, to counteract the dilution from its recent share issuance related to the acquisition of Infinera Corporation. On November 28, 2024, Nokia repurchased 872,093 shares at an average price of EUR 3.97 each, marking a significant step in its strategic financial management. This move aims to bolster shareholder value amid ongoing technological innovations and market expansions.

