Nokia Initiates Major Share Buyback Program

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nokia has launched a share buyback program to repurchase up to 150 million shares, with a maximum expenditure of EUR 900 million, to counteract the dilution from its recent share issuance related to the acquisition of Infinera Corporation. On November 28, 2024, Nokia repurchased 872,093 shares at an average price of EUR 3.97 each, marking a significant step in its strategic financial management. This move aims to bolster shareholder value amid ongoing technological innovations and market expansions.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.