Nokia, Indosat Ooredoo sign landmark deal to expand network in Indonesia

December 05, 2024 — 08:20 am EST

Nokia (NOK) and Indonesia’s leading mobile operator, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH), have announced a two-year extension to their partnership to expand IOH’s 4G and 5G network across Indonesia. Through the deal, which will run from 2025 to 2027, Nokia will support IOH’s ambitions to significantly improve its operational performance as well as help advance Indonesia’s rapidly evolving telecom sector. Under the agreement, Nokia will provide solutions from its AirScale equipment portfolio including multiband radio technology and high-capacity baseband solutions. Nokia’s advanced technologies, including AI and machine learning, will play a critical role in streamlining IOH’s network investments, ensuring the most efficient deployment of resources in high-demand areas. The deal will help IOH expand its network and improve service in key areas of the country.

