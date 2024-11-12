Nokia Increases Share Buyback to Boost Shareholder Value

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia has announced a substantial share buyback of its own stocks, totaling approximately 8.32 million euros, as part of a broader 600 million euro program aimed at returning value to shareholders. This strategic move, conducted in compliance with European regulations, is set to enhance shareholder value by increasing the number of shares repurchased in 2024. The initiative reflects Nokia’s commitment to financial strength and long-term growth in the technology sector.

