Nokia IMPACT to Power Movistar Chile's Smartwatch Services

Nokia Corporation NOK partnered with Movistar Chile, a subsidiary of Telefonica, S.A. TEF, to deploy its IMPACT (Intelligent Management Platform for All Connected Things) software across the country. The move will enable Movistar Chile to offer advanced services for selected smartwatch models with cellular capabilities.



Movistar Chile will leverage Nokia’s IMPACT Connected Device Platform Entitlement Server software as part of the collaboration. Equipped with embedded-SIM technology, the solution will likely enable Movistar Chile to deliver new-age wearables with innovative features. Some of the advanced features are cardiac activity monitoring, calling and messaging. Considering the augmented market share Nokia’s IMPACT platform enjoys in Latin America markets, it is worth mentioning that Movistar Chile is the first company to offer such out-of-the-box service in the country.



As one of the leading device management solution, Nokia’s IMPACT platform is a multi-tenant cloud platform that securely manages a plethora of connected devices. Powered by a scalable architecture, the solution currently supports more than 1.8 billion devices and helps network operators to minimize operating costs for a better customer experience. It also helps in mitigating the risks with comprehensive device lifecycle management capabilities with an automated zero-touch activation feature, thereby enabling remote management of devices. Nokia witnessed a surge in remote network management with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Leveraging its industry-rich experience of advanced technology solutions, the Finland-based equipment vendor is focused on developing its 5G portfolio. The company is building a robust scalable software business and expanding it to structurally attractive enterprise adjacencies. Nokia is positioned to benefit from the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. Its portfolio includes products and services for every part of a network, which help operators enable key 5G capabilities, such as network slicing, distributed cloud and industrial IoT. It aims to accelerate its product roadmaps and cost competitiveness through additional 5G investments in 2020. The latest collaboration highlights Nokia’s efforts to enhance network strategies for a better future.



Meanwhile, the company is likely to benefit from expanding its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address several opportunities beyond its primary markets. Accelerated strategy execution, customer focus and reduced long-term costs are expected to position it as a global leader in the delivery of end-to-end 5G solutions. However, macroeconomic dynamics and competitive pressure from arch-rivals like Ericsson ERIC and Huawei continue to impact Nokia’s performance. It is to be seen whether these deployments can provide a boost to Nokia’s network expansion strategies.



Nokia’s shares have returned 37% compared with the industry’s growth of 31.6% in the past three months. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.5%, on average.





Another top-ranked stock in the industry is Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Clearfield’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.6%, on average.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.