US Markets

Nokia hires former Trump adviser Grace Koh

Contributor
Tarmo Virki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

Nokia said on Monday it has hired Grace Koh, former technology adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, to lobby for the company in Washington.

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Nokia NOKIA.HE said on Monday it has hired Grace Koh, former technology adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, to lobby for the company in Washington.

"We are at a critical juncture in United States tech policy, particularly in regards to 5G strategy and the platforms of the future," Brian Hendricks, Nokia's Vice President of Government Relations Americas, said in a statement.

Koh served in the White House 2017-2018 and she headed the U.S. delegation at the International Telecommuncation Union's World Radiocommunication Conference in 2019, negotiating successful outcomes for U.S. spectrum and satellite policy, Nokia said.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn)

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +372 564 4562 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular