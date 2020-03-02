Nokia has no plans to assess strategic options - outgoing chairman

Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia has no plans to assess strategic options for the company, its outgoing chairman Risto Siiliasma told a news conference on Monday.

Incoming chairwoman Sari Baldauf told the news conference, after Nokia said Chief Executive Rajeev Suri would step down and be replaced by Fortum CEO FORTUM.HE and former Nokia executive Pekka Lundmark, that Lundmark had been the board's unanimous choice.

