Nokia, Fibertime expand broadband access across South Africa

November 11, 2024 — 05:20 am EST

Nokia (NOK) announced that Fibertime will deploy its fiber solution to rapidly expand broadband access to underserved regions of South Africa. Fibertime will quickly connect the next 1.5M customers leveraging Nokia’s Lightspan FX Optical Line Terminals and Wi-Fi 6 enabled Optical Network Terminals. Nokia’s technologies are key to enabling Fibertime’s flagship product: R5 a day for uncapped, unthrottled internet. The fiber deployment will initially cover Cape Town, Johannesburg, Gqeberha, Mangaung and Stellenbosch, with plans to rapidly expand into additional countries and communities. As part of the agreement, Fibertime will deploy 500,000 Nokia Wi-Fi 6 enabled ONTs over the next 36-months, prioritizing homes in underserved areas.

NOK

