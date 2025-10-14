Nokia Extends 5G Partnership With Vodafone And Vodacom Across Europe And Africa

(RTTNews) - Nokia Oyj (NOK), a communications company, on Tuesday announced the extension of its partnership with Vodafone Group Public Ltd. Co. (VOD) and Vodacom Group Ltd. (VOD.JO, VDMCY) across Europe and Africa to support radio access network innovation.

The deployment includes the first 5G Dual-Band Massive MIMO Radio in Africa and aims to enhance network coverage, performance, and capacity while reducing space and energy requirements.

Under the extended agreement, the company will supply equipment from its energy-efficient 5G AirScale RAN portfolio, including Massive MIMO radios, baseband, and remote radio head solutions powered by Nokia's ReefShark System-on-Chip technology

The company will also implement MantaRay NM, an AI-powered network management system for optimal monitoring and management.

The company continues to collaborate with Vodacom Group and Safaricom Group in markets such as Ethiopia, Kenya, and South Africa.

In the pre-market trading, Nokia is 2.10% higher at $5.35 on the New York Stock Exchange.

