Nokia Expects To Miss 2023 Outlook Due To Prolonged Licensing Renewal Talks Into 2024

December 30, 2023 — 09:16 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Nokia (NOK) expects that it will not achieve its 2023 financial outlook as licensing renewal discussions are expected to continue into 2024.

The company said it is not in a position to provide preliminary financial results and will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on 25 January 2024.

Regarding the fourth quarter 2023 performance to date of Nokia's networks businesses, net sales are expected to demonstrate a significant improvement sequentially. Profitability in Nokia's networks businesses is expected to remain solidly within the comparable operating margin assumptions the company had previously communicated.

