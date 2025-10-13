Nokia Expects More 5G Subscriptions In MEA Region, Launches Next-Gen 1830 PSS Shelves

(RTTNews) - Nokia Oyj (NOK), Monday announced the latest edition of its Mobile Broadband Index Report 2025, anticipating 5G to account for a significant share of mobile subscriptions and data traffic by 2030 across the Middle East and Africa region.

Moreover, 5G Fixed Wireless Access is experiencing rapid growth, with its market share projected to surge from 15 percent in 2023 to 35 percent by 2030.

Concurrently, the telecom company announced the launch of its new carrier-grade 1830 Photonic Service Switch-High Capacity or PSS-HC shelves, aiming to help service providers to scale their networks more cost-effectively.

"In the era of AI, operators need to scale bandwidth faster and more cost-effectively than ever," commented Ron Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Optical Networks, at Nokia.

"The 1830 PSS-HC shelves represent an important evolution of the 1830 PSS family, combining ultra-high density with greater capacity and the PSS rich set of carrier-grade features. With this evolution, operators can rapidly deploy high-speed services to keep pace with growing customer demand."

The latest shelves will be commercially available in the second quarter of 2026, with customer trials starting late 2025.

Currently, Nokia's stock is trading at $5.24, down 1.60 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.