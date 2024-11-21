Nokia Expands Share Buyback Program to Boost Investor Confidence

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.
Nokia has advanced its share buyback program by acquiring approximately 385,015 of its own shares at an average price of €3.99, totaling €1.53 million. This initiative is part of Nokia’s plan to return up to €600 million to shareholders over two years, with the program set to conclude by the end of 2024. Such buybacks are often viewed positively by investors as they can bolster share value and indicate confidence in the company’s future.
