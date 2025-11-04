Markets

Nokia Expands Partnership With SoftBank To Advance 5G And 6G Networks In Japan

November 04, 2025 — 09:18 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nokia (NOK) announced an expanded partnership with SoftBank Corp. to supply advanced 4G and 5G radio access equipment across Western Japan. The agreement includes modernization of existing infrastructure and deployment of 5G standalone coverage using Nokia's AirScale portfolio.

Under the deal, Nokia will implement its energy-efficient AirScale Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions, featuring Habrok Massive MIMO radios and AirScale baseband units powered by ReefShark System-on-Chip technology. These systems will enhance performance, coverage, and capacity while maintaining high energy efficiency. The rollout also includes Nokia's AI-driven MantaRay platform for network management and Self-Organizing Network capabilities.

Executives from both companies highlighted the strategic importance of the collaboration, emphasizing its role in building a high-quality, AI-powered 5G network that improves efficiency and user experience.

As founding members of the AI-RAN Alliance, Nokia and SoftBank are also jointly advancing research in AI-RAN and 6G technologies, including field trials and development of a virtualized RAN platform. Both companies are currently conducting 6G tests in Tokyo using Massive MIMO in the 7 GHz frequency band.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NOK
SFTBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.