Nokia Expands Network Capacity With Djezzy Collaboration

In a concerted effort to support the accretive demands for high network capacity, Nokia Corporation NOK joined forces with Algeria’s prime mobile network operator — Djezzy. Markedly, both the companies completed a trial by capitalizing on Nokia’s much-acclaimed Wavence microwave transport solution, which helped them achieve a multi-gigabit network capacity of up to 8.5Gbps. Considering the fact that network operators face a major challenge to extend 4G LTE and 5G connections to areas where a fiber connection is not feasible, the latest move comes as a boon to customers and enterprises with avant-garde network capacity, backed by the innovative microwave technology.



Nokia’s Wavence microwave platform is considered to be a perfect example that maximizes radio link performance and simplifies operations to address the requirements of a dynamic network infrastructure. The Wavence range encompasses high-capacity ultra-broadband transceivers that enable operators to deliver seamless connectivity as they shift to 5G networks. Equipped with advanced radio technologies, Wavence supports fronthaul and backhaul evolution with low-latency transport and high output power. The innovative platform also provides the best-in-class traffic management and supports an absolute Zero-Footprint solution for urban and rural use cases with multi-frequency carrier aggregation technology.



The pilot run was demonstrated in the Algerian city of Sétif, leveraging Nokia’s carrier aggregation technology. The trial witnessed an impressive multi-gigabit network capacity of 3.5-8.5Gbps over a distance of 5.7 kilometers. The partnership will enable Djezzy to deliver streamlined network services to 14.2 million subscribers. The network capacity experiment turned a new leaf for the Finland-based equipment vendor by helping it achieve a multi-gigabit capacity on a microwave radio link. In addition to providing an enhanced network capacity for a better customer experience, the collaboration will address growing mobile traffic demand in Algeria. It will also help deliver new-age microwave solutions to support business priorities in the near future.



Nokia is focused on building a robust scalable software business and expanding it to structurally attractive enterprise adjacencies. It has reached more than 66 commercial 5G contracts across the globe, with 19 live networks. The company’s end-to-end portfolio includes products and services for every part of a network, which are helping operators enable key 5G capabilities, such as network slicing, distributed cloud and industrial IoT. Nokia facilitates customers to move from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and automation. Accelerated strategy execution, sharpened customer focus and reduced long-term costs are expected to position the company as a global leader in the delivery of end-to-end 5G solutions. However, macroeconomic dynamics continue to impact Nokia’s performance. It remains to be seen whether these successful demonstrations can give Nokia’s 5G efforts a boost as it competes with the likes of Ericsson ERIC and Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO for market share.



Nokia’s shares have lost 13.2% compared with the industry’s decline of 2.4% in the past year. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock topped earnings estimates twice in the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 129.1%, on average.





A top-ranked stock in the broader industry is ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ADTRAN’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 8.5%, on average.



Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today



Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.