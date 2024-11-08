Nokia Executive’s Stock Purchase Highlights Confidence

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.
Nokia has reported a transaction involving Federico Guillén, a member of its senior management, who acquired 1,686 shares on NASDAQ Helsinki. This purchase reflects a unit price of €4.27670, signaling potential confidence in the company’s market performance. Investors might view this move as a positive indicator of Nokia’s strategic direction and growth prospects.
