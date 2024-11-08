Nokia Executive’s Significant Stock Acquisition

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia’s executive Raghav Sahgal has made a notable stock acquisition, purchasing 2,645 shares at a price of €4.27670 each on the NASDAQ Helsinki. This move reflects confidence in the company’s strategic direction, as Nokia continues to lead in innovative network solutions and technology integration globally.

