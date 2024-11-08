Nokia Executive’s Share Acquisition Highlights Strategic Move

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.
Nokia Corporation announced a recent acquisition of shares by senior manager Louise Fisk on the NASDAQ Helsinki exchange, reflecting ongoing confidence in the company’s innovative technology initiatives. The transaction involved 117 shares, acquired at a price of €4.27670 each, showcasing a strategic move in Nokia’s stock market activities.
