Nokia Executive’s Share Acquisition Highlights Strategic Move

Nokia Corporation announced a recent acquisition of shares by senior manager Louise Fisk on the NASDAQ Helsinki exchange, reflecting ongoing confidence in the company’s innovative technology initiatives. The transaction involved 117 shares, acquired at a price of €4.27670 each, showcasing a strategic move in Nokia’s stock market activities.

