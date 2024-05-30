Nokia Executive Receives Share-Based Reward

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation’s executive Melissa Schoeb has received a share-based compensation, as reported in the company’s latest notification in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. Nokia continues to lead in B2B technology and innovation with a focus on future-ready network solutions, leveraging its expertise in mobile, fixed, and cloud networks, underpinned by its high-performance, responsible, and secure standards.

