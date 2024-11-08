Nokia Executive Engages in Stock Acquisition

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia recently disclosed a stock transaction by Tommi Uitto, a senior executive at the company, involving the acquisition of shares on the NASDAQ Helsinki exchange. This move highlights Nokia’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its leadership in technology development and innovation across fixed, mobile, and cloud networks.

