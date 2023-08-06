NOKIA (EPA:NOKIA) Price Target Decreased by 9.49% to 4.96

The average one-year price target for NOKIA (EPA:NOKIA) has been revised to 4.96 / share. This is an decrease of 9.49% from the prior estimate of 5.48 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.48 to a high of 7.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.29% from the latest reported closing price of 3.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in NOKIA. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOKIA is 0.30%, a decrease of 3.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.34% to 562,817K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 74,500K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,448K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOKIA by 10.58% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 43,290K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,970K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOKIA by 1.37% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 29,144K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,793K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOKIA by 11.77% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 20,115K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,566K shares, representing an increase of 67.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOKIA by 172.71% over the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 18,505K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,355K shares, representing an increase of 11.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOKIA by 5.60% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.