Nokia Enhances Shareholder Value with Stock Buyback

Nokia has actively engaged in a stock buyback program, acquiring over 1.8 million shares on November 14th, 2024, at an average price of approximately 4.23 euros per share. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to return up to 600 million euros to shareholders over a two-year period, with accelerated repurchases in 2024. The company’s efforts reflect its commitment to enhancing shareholder value while maintaining its leadership in technology innovation.
