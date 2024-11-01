Nokia Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback Plan

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia has continued its share buyback program, acquiring a total of 1,299,644 shares at an average price of 4.35 euros per share, amounting to approximately 5.66 million euros. This move is part of a broader initiative to return up to 600 million euros to shareholders over two years. The company now holds 180,839,724 of its own shares as it strengthens its financial position and shareholder value.

