Nokia To Enable Fibertime's Flagship Product In South Africa

(RTTNews) - Nokia Oyj(NOK, NOKIA.PA), a Finland-based leading technology company, Monday announced that fibertime is expanding the firm's fiber broadband access footprint to include an additional 0.4 million homes in underserved communities across South Africa.

Nokia's technologies will facilitate fibertime's flagship product of 5 South African Rand a day for uncapped, unthrottled internet.This broadband rollout is part of fibertime's larger goal of connecting 2 million homes by 2028.

This follows on from a previous announcement between Nokia and fibertime to deploy FTTH networks across Cape Town, Johannesburg, Gqeberha, Mangaung, and Stellenbosch.

Danvig De Bruyn, CEO of fibertime, said that once a township is connected, customers can buy vouchers at a local spaza, retail outlet, or via their banking app, enter the voucher number in their fibertime app, and immediately have access to unlimited and unthrottled fiber-to-the-home internet at a cost of R5 per day.

In addition, the customers can walk around the township and stay connected with a single SSID on their network created by fibertime using Nokia's 7750 Wireless Access Gateway.

The agreement includes fibertime to deploy Nokia's Lightspan access nodes and Wi-Fi 6-enabled fiber access points, using Nokia's ONT Easy Start to automate and simplify the fiber modem activation process and streamline deployments.

To identify potential issues before escalation, drive automation and scale across the network, fibertime will deploy Nokia's Altiplano and Network Services Platform solutions along with its Altiplano Fiber Health Analyzer.

In the Paris Market, NOKIA.PA shares were trading 0.31 percent higher at 4.17 euros.

