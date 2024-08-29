Nokia Denies Reports Of Interest In Mobile Networks Assets From Suitors, Including Samsung

(RTTNews) - Nokia (NOK) has denied reports that its mobile networks assets are drawing preliminary interest from suitors, including Samsung Electronics. Nokia remains committed to the success of its Mobile Networks business, the Finnish telecom major said in a statement.

Earlier today, Bloomberg reported that Nokia's mobile networks assets are attracting interest amid increasing pressure to find new growth in the troubled telecommunications equipment sector.

Nokia has been having discussions with advisers about potential options for its mobile networks business, which has struggled for years to compete with larger rivals like Huawei Technologies, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, Nokia has considered a number of different scenarios, from selling some or all of the division, to spinning it off or combining with a rival. Deliberations are still in the early stages, and there is no certainty that Nokia will choose to pursue any transaction. The entire unit could be valued at about US$10 billion.

