Nokia Corporation: Positive Developments, Free Cash Flow

Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) develops mobile and fixed network solutions internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies.

Nokia is currently seeing a strong initial appetite for 5G in the most progressive and advanced mobile markets. The Finland-based company is the only end-to-end mobile network vendor working with the major operators in the U.S., China, South Korea, and Japan.

Nokia's investments today set the scene for its customers to commercially launch when 5G devices and spectrum become widely available. The company is already seeing increased 5G adoption, with clients extending their relationships as we advance.

For instance, Nokia recently announced that it has been chosen by Japanese mobile operators SoftBank and KDDI as one of the vendors to deploy Japan’s shared RAN. Through this, Nokia will deliver 5G services to both SoftBank and KDDI subscribers in the country.

In my view, Nokia is well positioned to take advantage of the growing total addressable 5G market. The company is financially sound and is generating positive free cash flow.

That said, following the suspension of its dividend last year, the predictability of Nokia's potential total returns has been more blurry amid the lack of tangible capital returns. For this reason, I am neutral on the stock.

Latest Results

Nokia's latest results came in mostly in line with expectations. For Q3 2021, Nokia reported constant currency sales growth of 2%, constrained by expected supply chain and Mobile Networks North America headwinds.

The company achieved stronger sales growth in its Network Infrastructure segment, whose revenues grew 6% year-over-year, and in its Cloud & Network Services, which recorded revenue growth of 12%.

Following strong scaling execution, comparable gross margins came in at 40.8%, a 360 bps increase compared to last year. Specifically, Mobile Networks' relative gross margin was 37.8%, a 220 bps growth year-over-year following enhanced cost competitiveness.

Consequently, profitably also expanded. Comparable diluted EPS was €0.08, a 60% increase, while free cash flow generation was quite strong at €0.7 billion, mirroring strong operating profit and a minimal decrease in cash related to net working capital.

For FY 2021, Nokia expects a free cash flow of approximately €600 million lower than its operating profit, primarily due to the company's prepayments from certain licensees in previous years.

In my view, due to Nokia's CAPEX-demanding business model, positive free cash flow generation is what is critical for the company to produce shareholder value in the long term. Hence, the recent results and full-year guidance are certainly reassuring.

It's also worth noting that Nokia has a net cash position of approximately €4.3 billion and a total cash balance of approximately €9.4 billion.

Hence, the company should comfortably take care of any debt maturities going forward, while combined with its positive cash flow generation, Nokia should be able to keep expanding without raising significantly more debt or diluting shareholders.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, Nokia has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on three Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months. At $7.23, Nokia's price target implies 14.6% upside potential.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Nikolaos Sismanis did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.