Nokia Corp - ADR (NOK) Price Target Decreased by 5.59% to 5.46

August 03, 2023 — 03:50 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Nokia Corp - ADR (NYSE:NOK) has been revised to 5.46 / share. This is an decrease of 5.59% from the prior estimate of 5.79 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.84 to a high of 8.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.68% from the latest reported closing price of 3.94 / share.

There are 535 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nokia Corp - ADR. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 6.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOK is 0.16%, a decrease of 31.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.12% to 461,638K shares. NOK / Nokia Corp - ADR Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of NOK is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 87,523K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,227K shares, representing an increase of 6.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOK by 4.78% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 67,060K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,173K shares, representing an increase of 7.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOK by 1.80% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 28,586K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,166K shares, representing an increase of 25.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOK by 38.62% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 23,575K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,743K shares, representing a decrease of 17.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOK by 6.80% over the last quarter.

Folketrygdfondet holds 16,774K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,639K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOK by 119,852.16% over the last quarter.

Nokia Corporation is a Finnish multinational telecommunications, information technology, and consumer electronics corporation, established in 1865. Their main headquarters are in Espoo, Finland.

